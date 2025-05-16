Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The Great Epinal Escape: Bowman's book is a long-overdue tale worth telling

The Great Epinal Escape: Bowman's book is a long-overdue tale worth telling

With its rare photographs, The Great Epinal Escape is an important record of the lives of the Indian Army in combat and captivity in major theatres of war in the west

The Great Epinal Escape: Indian Prisoners of War in German Hands
Premium

The Great Epinal Escape: Indian Prisoners of War in German Hands

Kanika Datta Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Great Epinal Escape: Indian Prisoners of War in German Hands
Author: Ghee Bowman
Publisher: Westland
Pages: 272  Price: ₹699 
In World War II lore, The Wooden Horse and The Great Escape get star billing as heroic stories of Allied prisoners of war escaping German captivity from the Stalag Luft III in occupied Poland. Both accounts appeared as books that were made into popular movies. The heavily fictionalised version of The Great Escape went on to become a blockbuster with its stellar cast of Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, and Richard Attenborough. The Great Epinal Escape may not have the ingre­dients of a
Topics : Book reading BOOK REVIEW BS Reads prison Indian prisoners Germany

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon