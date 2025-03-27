Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / 'The House of Awadh' delves into Begum Wilayat Mahal's hidden world

'The House of Awadh' delves into Begum Wilayat Mahal's hidden world

With intrigue at the heart of it, The House of Awadh unravels the enigmatic life of Begum Wilayat Mahal and her family

THE HOUSE OF AWADH: A Hidden Tragedy
Premium

THE HOUSE OF AWADH: A Hidden Tragedy

Veenu Sandhu
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

THE HOUSE OF AWADH: A Hidden Tragedy
Authors: Aletta André & Abhimanyu Kumar
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 332 + xviii
Price: ₹599
  On March 28, 40 years ago, a curious family moved into Malcha Mahal. Believed to have been built by Firoz Shah Tughlaq, the 19th sultan of Delhi, in the 1300s as a hunting lodge, it was by then a decrepit, decaying monument deep inside New Delhi’s Ridge Forest. The family — a woman who called herself Princess Wilayat Mahal, and her two children, a young woman named Princess Sakina and a young man who went by Prince Ali Raza — claimed to be
Topics : BS Reads Book reading BOOK REVIEW Lucknow nawabshah

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon