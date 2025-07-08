'The Indira Gandhi of AIIMS': Sneh Bhargava's memoir is a compelling read

The Woman Who Ran AIIMS: The Memoirs of a Medical Pioneer

by Sneh Bhargava

Published by Juggernaut

245 pages ₹699

Few can claim a first-day-at-work as heart-stopping as Sneh Bhargava. The day she walked into All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) as the institution’s first woman director in October, 1984, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the person who had approved her appointment, was rushed into emergency surgery with severe gunshot wounds. In those overwhelmingly tense moments, Dr Bhargava was pushed into the deep end, forced to manage a situation of monumental national significance. Days later, as the staff at Aiims tended to scores