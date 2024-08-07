Business Standard
The Indo-Japanese imperative

Packed with compelling anecdotes, data, and insights, Rajaram Panda's book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to understand the strengths and weaknesses of Indo-Japanese relations

Gunjan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
India and Japan: Past, Present and Future
Author: Rajaram Panda
Publisher: KW Publishers
Pages: 264
Price:  Rs 1,280


Indo-Japanese relations have overcome the test of multiple geopolitical manoeuvrings and challenges. Describing the relationship in India and Japan: Past, Present and Future, the author Rajaram Panda rightly points out that it “… a strong cultural and religious connect bound by Buddhism and common Asian values that resonated in the past ... continue to resonate today.”

The book, which is the product of a two-year fellowship from the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML), undertakes the humongous task of exploring the gamut of Indo-Japanese relations

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

