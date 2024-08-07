The Indo-Japanese imperative

India and Japan: Past, Present and Future

Author: Rajaram Panda

Publisher: KW Publishers

Pages: 264

Price: Rs 1,280

Indo-Japanese relations have overcome the test of multiple geopolitical manoeuvrings and challenges. Describing the relationship in India and Japan: Past, Present and Future, the author Rajaram Panda rightly points out that it “… a strong cultural and religious connect bound by Buddhism and common Asian values that resonated in the past ... continue to resonate today.”

The book, which is the product of a two-year fellowship from the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML), undertakes the humongous task of exploring the gamut of Indo-Japanese relations