The 'inner life' of a rational scientist

Jagadish Chandra Bose: The Reluctant Physicist

Author: Sudipto Das

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Pages: 392

Price: Rs 795

There have been multiple biographies of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose (1858-1937), the pioneering interdisciplinary scientist, who was close to the epicentre of the many tumultuous socio-political movements that swept through Bengal and India during his lifetime. Kunal Ghosh, for example, wrote an outstanding scientific biography a few years ago.

The influence of Bose (who usually spelt his name “Jagadis”) extended far beyond the realm of personal scientific inquiry. He had relationships, good and bad, that spanned the global scientific community. As an eminent Bengali intellectual, he knew every other