The legacy of positive power

After the last chapter of this book, a small, two-paragraph handwritten note by the author has been reproduced. After thanking the reader for giving her the most important asset — attention — Virginia “Ginni” Rometty, former CEO and chairman of IBM, reminds the reader that a person will be remembered not just for his or her achievements alone. The greatest legacy a person leaves may actually be “how” it was achieved.

This is really the central message of Ms Rometty’s book, which is quite unlike the autobiographies or memoirs most US CEOs pen when they retire. The quintes