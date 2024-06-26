The limits of freedom

The Road to Freedom: Economics and the Good Society

Author: Joseph E Stiglitz

Publisher: Allen Lane

Pages: 356

Price: Rs 899

One person’s freedom is another’s unfreedom. This one sentence in the book defines the theme of The Road to Freedom: Economics and the Good Society by Joseph Stiglitz. It is an important read, particularly in the context of the debate on freebies, revdis, redistribution and inheritance tax. It is also important in the context of the arguments being made by Thomas Piketty about inequality, with particular reference to India. Dr Stiglitz takes on the arguments by Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek