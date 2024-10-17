'The Lucky Ones' captures the intersection of the personal and political

The Lucky Ones

Author: Zara Chowdhary

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 324

On the morning of February 27, 2002, a few coaches of Sabarmati Express catch fire in Godhra, Gujarat, killing the people trapped inside, a majority of whom are pilgrims and kar sevaks on their way back to Ahmedabad from Ayodhya. The cause of the fire is still disputed, but the horrifying incident sparks rampant violence against the Muslim community, members of which were accused of being responsible for the incident. For the next few days all over Gujarat, reprisals rage, aided and abetted by the state and its

: Rs 699