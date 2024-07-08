The Nagarwala scandal, unreconstructed

The Scam that Shook India: The Nagarwala Scandal

Author: Prakash Patra & Rasheed Kidwai

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: xii+264

Price: Rs 399

On 24 May 1971, Ved Prakash Malhotra, then the chief cashier at the Parliament Street, New Delhi, branch of State Bank of India, took out Rs 60 lakh from the cash vault to deliver it to a courier on the basis of what he claimed were instructions from the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi and her secretary, P N Haksar. He believed both of them had talked directly to him. He delivered the money to someone later identified as