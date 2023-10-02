The nature of things

House of the rising son

Meesho, IISc to conduct joint research in generative AI to drive ecommerce

IISc researchers determine cause of heavy foaming in Bellandur Lake

A Walk up the Hill, Living with People and Nature

A Walk up the Hill, Living with People and Nature

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com