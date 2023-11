Sikhs in their infinite variety

How not to write history

The fine art of stealing

J Robert Oppenheimer: The complex legacy of the 'Father of the atomic bomb'

Allahabad University to teach management lessons using Gita, Ramayana

Gita Press gets Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; all you need to know about it

Sacred Songs - The Mahabharata’s Many Gitas

Sacred Songs - The Mahabharata’s Many Gitas

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com