The other side of the technological revolutions

Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity

Author: Daron Acemoglu & Simon Johnson

Publisher: PublicAffairs

Pages: 560

Price: Rs 592

Does the transformation of work through technology make life better or worse for people? In their lucidly written study of the economics of technological progress on prosperity and poverty, renowned economists Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson offer conclusions that are as surprising as they are disturbing.

They challenge, for instance, the standard conclusion that posits as a force of good the technologically-driven economic progress in Europe in the Middle Ages. They show that some of it was actually harmful. Their conclusion is premised