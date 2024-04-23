Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The paradise parable

For Indian readers, Descent into Paradise should serve as a meaningful resource to stray away from the polarising and diverging monster that social media has become

Descent into Paradise: A Journalist’s Memoir of the Untold Maldives
Premium

Descent into Paradise: A Journalist’s Memoir of the Untold Maldives

Saurabh Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
Descent into Paradise: A Journalist’s Memoir of the Untold Maldives
Author: Daniel Bosley
Publisher: Macmillan, an imprint of Pan Macmillan
Pages: 410
Price: Rs 699


Most people would find it difficult to think of the Maldives, which recently held parliamentary elections, beyond its image as a go-to travel destination for honeymooners. Who, anyway, would like to imagine the archipelagic paradise as home to limited freedom of expression, frequent murders and kidnappings of journalists, police crackdowns, and coups and coerced resignations by politicians? Additionally, problematise the situation by these facts — more than 80 per cent of its 1,200-plus coral islands stand “less
Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading books Maldives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon