The paradise parable

Descent into Paradise: A Journalist’s Memoir of the Untold Maldives
Author: Daniel Bosley
Publisher: Macmillan, an imprint of Pan Macmillan
Pages: 410
Price: Rs 699
Most people would find it difficult to think of the Maldives, which recently held parliamentary elections, beyond its image as a go-to travel destination for honeymooners. Who, anyway, would like to imagine the archipelagic paradise as home to limited freedom of expression, frequent murders and kidnappings of journalists, police crackdowns, and coups and coerced resignations by politicians? Additionally, problematise the situation by these facts — more than 80 per cent of its 1,200-plus coral islands stand “less