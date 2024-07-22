The Pareto principle in wealth creation

The 80-20 Money Makeover

Author: Arun Kumar

Publisher: Harper Business

Pages: 338

Price: Rs 499





My investment journey began around 2005-06. I committed all the typical mistakes a rookie makes. I chose funds displaying very high returns over the past one or three years. After I bought them, their performance dipped within a year or so. I switched funds only to witness the pattern being repeated. Not knowing why this happens—the market favours different investment styles at various points—I came to believe the fault lay in my stars.