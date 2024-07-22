Business Standard
The Pareto principle in wealth creation

For Do-It-Yourself investors, Arun Kumar's book offers an easy primer on everything from how to get started to avoiding pitfalls

The 80-20 Money Makeover
The 80-20 Money Makeover

Sanjay Kumar Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
The 80-20 Money Makeover
Author: Arun Kumar
Publisher: Harper Business
Pages:  338
Price:  Rs 499


My investment journey began around 2005-06. I committed all the typical mistakes a rookie makes. I chose funds displaying very high returns over the past one or three years. After I bought them, their performance dipped within a year or so. I switched funds only to witness the pattern being repeated. Not knowing why this happens—the market favours different investment styles at various points—I came to believe the fault lay in my stars.

Fortunately, the news organisation I worked for then had a few

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading books wealth

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

