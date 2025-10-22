Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The peacemaker the world forgot: U Thant's UN and the Cold War's edge

The peacemaker the world forgot: U Thant's UN and the Cold War's edge

How a self-effacing, self-taught school headmaster from a small Burmese village became one of the most influential figures at the UN in the 1960s

U Thant Book
premium

Peacemaker: U Thant, the United Nations and the Untold Story of the 1960s

Shyam Saran
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Peacemaker: U Thant, the United Nations and the Untold Story of the 1960s
By Thant Myint-U
Published by Juggernaut
368 pages ₹999 
If one had to find a compelling example of historical revisionism and erasure, one will find it in Thant Myint U’s extraordinarily well-researched biography of his grandfather, U Thant, the only Asian to grace the office of Secretary General of the United Nations (UNSG) from 1961 to 1971. In the two chapters — Missile Crisis and Havana — the author provides a blow-by-blow account of how U Thant’s extraordinary diplomatic skills and credibility enabled him to resolve a crisis that threatened
Topics : Cold War biography Vietnam War UN peacekeeping BOOK REVIEW Book reading BS Reads
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon