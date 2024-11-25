The Performer examines the move from open stages to digital screens

The Performer: Art, Life, Politics

Author: Richard Sennett

Publisher: Allen Lane

Pages: 256

Price: Rs 1,396

“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” If we start looking at ourselves as characters who perform, and observe where the stage is, a lot more can start to make sense. Richard Sennett in the book The Performer: Art, Life, Politics borrows the observation Shakespeare’s character “the melancholy Jaques” makes in the play As you Like It, to knit a thread of what a performance is across the thread of what the stage to perform looks like. The many knits finally turn