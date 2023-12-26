The pioneering prose of a New Journalist

The World According to Joan Didion

Author: Evelyn McDonnell

Publisher: Fourth Estate, an imprint of HarperCollins

Pages: 243

Price: Rs 599

Joan Didion, who died on December 23, 2021, is the pioneering figure of “New Journalism” era in America. But she was also a fashion icon, who often wore big sunglasses on her petite frame, and who once posed for the photographer Julian Wasser rather expressionlessly standing before a Corvette Stingray, holding a cigarette in her right hand, looking remarkably angelic.

But Didion was so much more than the sum of these parts, as this latest biography by Evelyn McDonnell, demonstrates. As she points