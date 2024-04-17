Business Standard
The plague as a metaphor

Laxmibai Tilak, a contemporary writer, recounts how plague camps, where patients were quarantined, were 'kingdoms of the god of death'

Book
Premium

Uttaran Das Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
The Moral Contagion
Author: Julia Hauser & Sarnath Banerjee
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 137
Price: Rs 699

A knight called Antonius Block returns home from the Crusades to find that his country is reeling from a plague epidemic. He, too, is about to die. But he challenges Death to a game of chess, believing that he will survive as long as he can stave off a checkmate. Such is the central conceit of The Seventh Seal, the 1957 film directed by Ingmar Bergman, which The Guardian in 2007 described as “an untarnished gold standard of artistic and moral seriousness”. The film, which was also the first
First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

