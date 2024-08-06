The rights of the Nicobar forests

THE GREAT NICOBAR BETRAYAL

Author: Pankaj Sekhsaria

Publisher: Frontline

Pages: 123

Price: Rs 495

How we perceive Andaman and Nicobar Islands will matter from now on. A port may replace a forest in Galathea Bay of Nicobar island. The forest has lost its rights but building the port is yet to start. The chance to choose the forest over the port is still alive. Our public institutions will make this choice soon. The Great Nicobar Betrayal is a rushed compilation of interesting views of thinkers who suggest we preserve the forest. The book is a collection of 13 opinion pieces