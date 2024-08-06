Business Standard
The rights of the Nicobar forests

A collection of essays is a timely attempt at ringing alarm bells over the proposed project port project in the ecologically fragile Galathea Bay of Nicobar island

The Great Nicobar Betrayal
The Great Nicobar Betrayal

Saurabh Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:36 PM IST
THE GREAT NICOBAR BETRAYAL
Author: Pankaj Sekhsaria
Publisher: Frontline
Pages: 123
Price: Rs 495


How we perceive Andaman and Nicobar Islands will matter from now on. A port may replace a forest in Galathea Bay of Nicobar island. The forest has lost its rights but building the port is yet to start. The chance to choose the forest over the port is still alive. Our public institutions will make this choice soon. The Great Nicobar Betrayal is a rushed compilation of interesting views of thinkers who suggest we preserve the forest. The book is a collection of 13 opinion pieces

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

