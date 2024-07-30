Business Standard
The rigours of resistance

In a milieu where civil society is demonised by the power establishment, Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia's book is a successful attempt at humanising the dehumanised

Chittajit Mitra
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
How Long Can the Moon Be Caged?: Voices of Indian Political Prisoners
Authors: Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia
Publisher: Context
Pages: 312
Price:  Rs 599

A question has been bothering me for some time. Apart from telling stories and educating us, can books serve any other purpose? Reading How Long Can the Moon be Caged? the author and director of the Polis Project Suchitra Vijayan and researcher Francesca Recchia set my curiosity at rest as I’ll explain later.

After the formation of a nation-state, democracy always competes with people in power who would like to have some discretionary and unbridled control

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

