The rigours of resistance

How Long Can the Moon Be Caged?: Voices of Indian Political Prisoners

Authors: Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia

Publisher: Context

Pages: 312

Price: Rs 599

A question has been bothering me for some time. Apart from telling stories and educating us, can books serve any other purpose? Reading How Long Can the Moon be Caged? the author and director of the Polis Project Suchitra Vijayan and researcher Francesca Recchia set my curiosity at rest as I’ll explain later.