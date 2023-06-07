close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The roots of male dominance

Angela Saini's book is a thought-provoking exploration of patriarchy, its historical roots, and its impact on society, offering glimpses of resistance and the search for alternatives

Radhika Oberoi
Book
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us
The Patriarchs: How Men Came to Rule
Author: Angela Saini
Publisher: Fourth Estate/ HarperCollins
Or

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Career-focused content a big draw as Book Fair returns to capital

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Reinventing capitalism for the digital age

Why history matters

A tale of five hacks

A contemporary look at Indian history

What to do when skill and energy wane

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

As 'Biparjoy' cyclone threat looms, Gujarat govt says fully prepared

People stand on Kasimedu fishing harbour being hit by the high tides due to the strong winds triggered by Cyclone Mandous, in Chennai on Friday.
2 min read

Reforms in coal, mining sector led to increased revenues: Pralhad Joshi

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi was speaking at the inauguration of the first Mining Start-Up Summit at IIT, Bombay
3 min read

EC to hold bypoll in Wayanad LS seat earlier held by Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Most Popular

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run telco BSNL

bsnl
2 min read

Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table

Dividend
4 min read

Adani probe: Who really owns India's companies? It's time to find out

Adani Group, Adani
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon