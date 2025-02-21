'The Search for India's Rarest Birds' showcases India's rich bird diversity

The Search for India’s Rarest Birds

Editor: Shashank Dalvi & Anita Mani

Publisher: Juggernaut

Pages: 280

Price: ₹499

This book is about those birds of India that have intrigued, mystified and often disappeared out of public consciousness for decades. Some of these birds have been brought back to “life” and to science, by the blood, sweat and tears of bird enthusiasts who have dared to explore and re-explore remote sites to which few others have been. Each of the 12 authors has traced the history of exploration of their study species, beginning in the 19th century, and also inform us about their little-known