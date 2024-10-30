The Siege: Ben Macintyre's book recalls a forgotten Iranian hostage crisis

The Siege: A Six-day Hostage Crisis and the Daring Special-forces Operation That Shocked the World

Author: Ben Macintyre

Publisher: Crown

Pages:352

Price: Rs 2,275

In 2017, Ben Macintyre wrote Rogue Heroes: The History of the SAS, Britain’s Secret Special Forces Unit That Sabotaged the Nazis and Changed the Nature of War. It was a digression from his earlier focus on espionage during World War II and the Cold War. Rogue Heroes chronicled the history of a rag-tag band of irregulars that was raised during the North African campaign during World War II to conduct sabotage operations behind enemy lines. Replete with tales of derring-do,