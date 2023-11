The tabloid turns on Rupert Murdoch

More capitalism than climate

Balancing acts in the boardroom

Seven Indian-origin authors feature in NYT's 100 Notable Books of 2023 list

The future is out there

Lost subtext of the planetary crisis

HIS MAJESTY’S HEADHUNTERS: The Siege Of Kohima That Shaped World History

