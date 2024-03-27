Sensex (    %)
                             
The waning spirit of independent inquiry

In his latest book, N Bhaskara Rao provides a prescription to rejuvenate the social research landscape and stem the decline in its standards - something India can ignore only at its own peril

Book
Premium

A K Bhattacharya
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
The Emperor’s Mirror: The State of Research in India
Author: N Bhaskara Rao
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Pages: 240
Price: Rs 499

Almost 70 years ago, Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, chosen by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to build the foundations of a statistical and research system in a newly independent country, had decided that research bodies should be set up outside the government. N Bhaskara Rao, a pioneer of social research in India, recalls this incident in his latest book to make a telling point about what ails the state of research in this country.

Mahalanobis was worried that numbers and data should go through rigorous

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

