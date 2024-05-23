Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The white man's burden on global tourism

Shahnaz Habib's book delves into fundamental questions: Why travel? Where to travel to? And what to see once we're there? In the process infusing a philosophical edge into the concept of travel

Airplane Mode: A Passive-Aggressive History of travel
Premium

Airplane Mode: A Passive-Aggressive History of travel

Veenu Sandhu
5 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:43 PM IST
Airplane Mode: A Passive-Aggressive History of travel
Author: Shahnaz Habib
Publisher: Westland Books
Pages: 277
Price:  Rs 699

On her travels to Konya in central Turkey, a carpet seller she has befriended asks Shahnaz Habib where she’s from. When she replies, “Hindistan”, the Turkish word for India, he immediately guesses that she doesn’t live there. How so? Because she’s travelling around. “Only Americans, British, Australians, and Japanese travel,” he says.

His astute observation takes her back to her first year in graduate school, to a job talk by a travel videographer looking to hire a crew for documentaries. Among other things, his presentation delves
Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading books tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon