The Wisdom of Plagues: Book traces lessons not learned from pandemics

The Wisdom of Plagues: Lessons From 25 Years of Covering Pandemics by Donald G. McNeil Jr. Published by Simon & Schuster India 382 pages ₹699

The collective wisdom of past plagues reveals much about the state of the world: Its fault lines, its interconnectedness, its vulnerabilities. But as veteran journalist and former New York Times science and health reporter Donald G McNeil Jr observes in The Wisdom of Plagues, while societies today are well-armed to remain on guard against military threats, aided by elaborate detection mechanisms, our disease-alert systems remain far less sophisticated with “inherent flaws”. “In practice, the WHO’s systems have not