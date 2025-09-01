Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The Wisdom of Plagues: Book traces lessons not learned from pandemics

The Wisdom of Plagues: Book traces lessons not learned from pandemics

Covid-19 was the saddest pandemic NYT reporter Donald G McNeil ever covered. Now he shows how outbreaks like AIDS and Ebola foreshadowed the next in patterns, responses, and impact

The Wisdom of Plagues: Lessons From 25 Years of Covering Pandemics
premium

The Wisdom of Plagues: Lessons From 25 Years of Covering Pandemics

Neha Bhatt
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Wisdom of Plagues: Lessons From 25 Years of Covering Pandemics
by Donald G. McNeil Jr.
Published by Simon & Schuster India
382  pages  ₹699
 
The collective wisdom of past plagues reveals much about the state of the world: Its fault lines, its interconnectedness, its vulnerabilities. But as veteran journalist and former New York Times science and health reporter Donald G McNeil Jr observes in The Wisdom of Plagues, while societies today are well-armed to remain on guard against military threats, aided by elaborate detection mechanisms, our disease-alert systems remain far less sophisticated with “inherent flaws”. “In practice, the WHO’s systems have not
Topics : Coronavirus BOOK REVIEW books Book reading COVID-19
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon