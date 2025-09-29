The Zardari Presidency: Book offers revisionist view of Pakistan leader

The Zardari Presidency (2008-2013): Now it must be told

by Farhatullah Babar

Published by Rupa

536 pages ₹995

Farhatullah Babar is well known in Pakistan as an intellectual and politician with strong loyalties to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). During Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s tenure in the 1990s, he was her speech writer and spokesperson. He has been a member multiple times of Pakistan’s upper chamber or senate. Within Pakistan’s political spectrum, he stands out as a prominent liberal voice who has consistently sought to reduce the role of the military establishment in political