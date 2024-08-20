This book tells you about millennials' attitudes towards nearly everything

INDIAN MILLENNIALS: Who AreThey, Really?

Author: AMGautam

Publisher: Aleph

Pages: 262

Price: Rs 699

In his first book, Indian Millennials: Who Are They, Really, Bengaluru-based writer A M Gautam personalises the quest to understand the millennial cohort — people born between 1981 and 1996 — in 14 neat chapters that study their behaviours towards body, food, culture, religion, spirituality, ideology, technology, and the internet. Previously, a book that tried to attempt this was Snigdha Poonam’s Dreamers: How Young Indians Are Changing the World (Penguin, 2018). But her book was more of a sociopolitical study hinged on the apparatus of ambition and