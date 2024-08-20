Business Standard
Home / Book / This book tells you about millennials' attitudes towards nearly everything

This book tells you about millennials' attitudes towards nearly everything

A M Gautam's 'Indian Millennials: Who Are They, Really?' deconstructs millennials by studying their behaviours towards body, food, culture, religion, spirituality, ideology, technology, and internet

book
Premium

Saurabh Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
INDIAN MILLENNIALS: Who AreThey, Really?
Author: AMGautam
Publisher: Aleph
Pages: 262
Price: Rs 699

In his first book,  Indian Millennials: Who Are They, Really, Bengaluru-based writer A M Gautam personalises the quest to understand the millennial cohort — people born between 1981 and 1996 — in 14 neat chapters that study their behaviours towards body, food, culture, religion, spirituality, ideology, technology, and the internet. Previously, a book that tried to attempt this was Snigdha Poonam’s Dreamers: How Young Indians Are Changing the World (Penguin, 2018). But her book was more of a sociopolitical study hinged on the apparatus of ambition and

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon