Tribals and the Hindutva framework: New book explores RSS's evolving views

Adivasi or Vanvasi: Tribal India and the Politics of Hindutva
by Kamal Nayan Choubey
Published by Penguin Random House India
281 pages ₹799Academic research in this area is sparse, as the book itself reveals. There are many scholarly works on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but hardly any attention has been paid to the organisation’s outreach to tribals, with the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (VKA) being treated as just another Sangh affiliate. And so, though there is little by way of comparison or competition, it would not be faint praise to say that the book is outstanding, for it breaks new