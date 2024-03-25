Two is company

An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy

Author: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Publisher: Juggernaut Books

Pages: 352

Price: Rs 799

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s latest, a non-fiction book titled An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, unveils the captivating narrative of two eminent figures, Sudha Murty and N R Narayana Murthy. It offers an exploration of their formative years. Ms Divakaruni’s adept narrative style, characterised by poetic simplicity and robust character portrayals, particularly resonates with aficionados of profound storytelling.