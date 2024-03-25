Two is company

An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
Author: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Publisher: Juggernaut Books
Pages: 352
Price: Rs 799
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s latest, a non-fiction book titled An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, unveils the captivating narrative of two eminent figures, Sudha Murty and N R Narayana Murthy. It offers an exploration of their formative years. Ms Divakaruni’s adept narrative style, characterised by poetic simplicity and robust character portrayals, particularly resonates with aficionados of profound storytelling.
Departing from the world of mythological heroines, the book unfolds the ordinary yet remarkable lives of the Murthys before