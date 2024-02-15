Sensex (    %)
                        
Unpacking the 'S' word

Though compact, Nalini Rajan's book packs an abundance of deeply researched information, aiming to reinforce one's understanding of secularism

Book
Premium

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
Secularism: How India Reshaped the Idea
Author: Nalini Rajan
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Pages: 171
Price: Rs 399

Secularism is a problematic word in India. Almost every political party or civil society group, whatever their political orientation, claims to be “secular” and committed to the “ism”. The author of this treatise fleshes out three definitions of the word from two dictionaries and one encyclopaedia and contends that all are “simplistic and misleading insofar as they imply that secularism is a single-value idea.” Instead, she postulates that “secularism is a far more complex, triple-value concept”.

This is the third book in an intended series of 10 publications

First Published: Feb 15 2024

