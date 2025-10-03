Unsilenced: Book explains the social realities of an Indian prison

Unsilenced: The Jail Diary of an Activist

Author & Translator: Seema Azad & Shailza Sharma

Published by Speaking Tiger

328 pages, ₹599

In literary tradition, prison diaries have a special place. They are written not for self-praise but instead as a witness to what is being levied upon a person who has been condemned behind bars. Those who have been unjustly imprisoned tend to reveal the dark reality of their times and inspire people to always remember, never again. Unsilenced by Seema Azad, translated from Hindi by academic Shailza Sharma, adds to this rich tradition and follows her journey from being