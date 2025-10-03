Friday, October 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unsilenced: Book explains the social realities of an Indian prison

Unsilenced: Book explains the social realities of an Indian prison

Seema Azad has been a known name in the human rights circle for a long time

Unsilenced: The Jail Diary of an Activist
Unsilenced by Seema Azad, translated from Hindi by academic Shailza Sharma, adds to this rich tradition and follows her journey from being framed under dubious charges to finally coming out of the jail and her life in between.

Chittajit Mitra
4 min read



Unsilenced: The Jail Diary of an Activist 
Author & Translator: Seema Azad  & Shailza Sharma 
Published by Speaking Tiger
328 pages, ₹599
  In literary tradition, prison diaries have a special place. They are written not for self-praise but instead as a witness to what is being levied upon a person who has been condemned behind bars. Those who have been unjustly imprisoned tend to reveal the dark reality of their times and inspire people to always remember, never again. Unsilenced by Seema Azad, translated from Hindi by academic Shailza Sharma, adds to this rich tradition and follows her journey from being
