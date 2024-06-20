Business Standard
UP's power dynamics

Shyamlal Yadav's book offers extraordinary insights into how UP's chief ministers handle governance, faction management, and administration in a state pivotal to national politics

At the Heart of Power: The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh
Premium

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
At the Heart of Power: The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh
Author: Shyamlal Yadav
Publisher: Rupa Publications
Pages: 295
Price: Rs 395


When the past illuminates the present, it is truly a moment of epiphany. Shyamlal Yadav records in his book: The year was 1999 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government had been defeated by one vote. Elections were held in September-October and after counting was complete, the BJP’s Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh (UP) had fallen to 30 out of 85. However, Vajpayee had managed to retain the parliamentary tally of his party at 182 and had taken
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:22 PM IST






