Business Standard
Home / Book / Vaibhav Purandare's book unravels the complexities of Tilak's ideologies

Vaibhav Purandare's book unravels the complexities of Tilak's ideologies

The book gently peels back the sophistication and complexity of his positions on various issues, which were fraught with contradictions, and relates them to his life and times

Tilak: The Empire’s Biggest Enemy
Premium

Tilak: The Empire’s Biggest Enemy

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Tilak: The Empire’s Biggest Enemy
Author: Vaibhav Purandare 
Publisher:  Penguin Vintage
Pages: 453
Price: Rs 999

Is it possible for a radical, anti-imperialist revolutionary to also be a social conservative who extols the virtues of the caste system, argues strongly that women and lower castes should not get the benefit of English education, and believes Muslims should not be considered Indians? Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a well-known leader in the freedom movement from the extremist stream and among the triumvirate Lal-Bal-Pal, was one such. He lived a life replete with contradictions, although he modified many of his positions later in life. Vaibhav Purandare’s

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon