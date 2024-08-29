Giles Milton's book offers a gossipy glimpse into wartime elites, history

The Stalin Affair: The Impossible Alliance that Won the War

Author: Giles Milton

Publisher: Hachette

Pages: 372

Price: Rs 999

In 2019, Giles Milton discovered a “cache of curious letters” dated between 1942 and 1945. They were written by Kathy Harriman, the 20-something socialite daughter of the railroad millionaire Averell Harriman, USA’s wartime lend-lease czar based in Britain and then ambassador to the Soviet Union. Later, Kathy’s son showed him scrapbooks, press cuttings, photographs and letters that his mother had preserved but which he discovered a few weeks before her death.