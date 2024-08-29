Business Standard
Home / Book / Giles Milton's book offers a gossipy glimpse into wartime elites, history

Giles Milton's book offers a gossipy glimpse into wartime elites, history

Milton's book follows the "scholarship lite" school of history writing

book
Premium

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 11:54 PM IST
The Stalin Affair: The Impossible Alliance that Won the War
Author: Giles Milton
Publisher: Hachette
Pages: 372
Price: Rs 999

In 2019, Giles Milton discovered a “cache of curious letters” dated between 1942 and 1945. They were written by Kathy Harriman, the 20-something socialite daughter of the railroad millionaire Averell Harriman, USA’s wartime lend-lease czar based in Britain and then ambassador to the Soviet Union. Later, Kathy’s son showed him scrapbooks, press cuttings, photographs and letters that his mother had preserved but which he discovered a few weeks before her death.

“Oh that,” she said when her son asked her about

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon