Wendy Doniger's new book explores untold stories from the Mahabharata

The Dharma of Unfaithful Wives and Faithful Jackals: Some Moral Tales from the Mahabharata
Author: Wendy Doniger
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Price: Rs 499
Pages: 222
There are many ways to read the Mahabharata. Like an onion, it opens up in layered, concentric circles of stories, all nested within an invisible labyrinthine web. At its core is a story of a powerful kingdom hurtling towards its end, blown up by arrogance, hubris and greed. But the epic is much more than a bruising clan war.
It is a treatise on good and evil, it also serves as a guidebook for dharma and