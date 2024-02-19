What algorithms can do

This book is a speculative look at where this new economy could go. It’s written by an academic of Polish origin,

The 20th century economy revolved around big corporations. Then the World Wide Web and the digital economy led to the emergence of an economy of individuals with vastly expanded reach and earning power in the early 21st century. The world has now transitioned to an economy of algorithms backed by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and blazing fast networks.

The Economy of Algorithms: AI and the rise of digital minions

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com