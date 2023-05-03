White hats versus black hats

In this section

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Making sense of the British Raj and its long shadow in Amrit Kaal

A case study in labour vs management

The competition for 'virality'

Fifa World Cup Highlights: Portugal, Brazil win as Uruguay draw vs Korea

Zepp Health to launch Amazfit Band 7 fitness wearable on Nov 8: Know more

FIFA World Cup Group C and D analysis: Argentina, Denmark to make headlines

WannaCry to SamSam: 5 biggest ransomware attacks you need to know about

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com