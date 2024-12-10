'Who is Equal': A unique look at equality and its legal complexities

Who is Equal: The equality code of the constitution Author: Saurabh Kirpal Publisher: Penguin Vintage Pages: 273 Price: Rs 699 “Most of us react angrily if we feel we are being treated unequally. While the rhetoric of equality is often used as a mere slogan by politicians, most people intuitively feel that it captures something truly important about the human essence. Forget academic debates concerning the distribution of government benefits and historic patterns of inequality, even very young children will reject the idea of being treated unequally. Thus equality seems to capture something unique, almost