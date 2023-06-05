Why history matters

In this section

The political anatomy of caste

What to do when skill and energy wane

A contemporary look at Indian history

A tale of five hacks

The Raja of Big Things

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

The Future in the Past: Essays and Reflections

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com