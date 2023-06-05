close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Why history matters

Eminent historian Romila Thapar's collection of essays urges us to confront the past critically for a more inclusive and enlightened future

Arundhuti Dasgupta
Book cover
Premium

The Future in the Past: Essays and Reflections

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us
The Future in the Past: Essays and Reflections
Author: Romila Thapar
Publisher: Aleph
Or

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

India's tryst with parliamentary democracy

The Raja of Big Things

Living the life, energy efficiently

The Emperor syndrome

A tale of five hacks

A contemporary look at Indian history

What to do when skill and energy wane

Anglophile scientist, ardent nationalist

The political anatomy of caste

Topics : BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Why history matters

Book cover
5 min read

Heavyweights lift benchmarks; Sensex less than 1% away from all-time high

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
3 min read

Two years on, limited-purpose clearing corp to see light of the day

SEBI
4 min read

India's quantitative tightening

Illustration
6 min read

Rupee drops 37 paise against US dollar ahead of June monetary policy meet

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Most Popular

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
3 min read

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

GST
4 min read

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
3 min read

Stock of this SME company zooms nearly 100% on market debut

markets
3 min read

Indian markets have limited upside in the near-term; buy the dips: Nomura

markets
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon