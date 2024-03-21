Why Indian democracy is thriving

Audacious Hope: An Archive of How Democracy is Being Saved in India

Author: Indrajit Roy

Publisher: Westland Books

Pages: 256

Price: Rs 599

“Hope is crucial to democratic renewal. Far from being a wasted emotion that hinders action, hope is what motivates people to act collectively against democratic backsliding,” writes Indrajit Roy in his book Audacious Hope: An Archive of How Democracy is Being Saved in India. A professor in the department of politics and international relations at the University of York in the UK, the author firmly believes in the potential of hope to keep us committed to our values, stretch our imagination of