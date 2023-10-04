close
Why policies fail

Policymaking is not an easy job, and State Capability in India sheds light on the complexities of this task

Ram Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
State Capability in India
Authors: T V Somanathan & Gulzar Natarajan

Topics : BS Reads Book reading BOOK REVIEW POLICY RULES

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon