Wild Fictions: A literary journey with Amitav Ghosh through time, terrain

Wild Fictions: Essays
by Amitav Ghosh
Published by Fourth Estate
471 pages ₹799This is a collection of articles and essays, and “presentations”, which the writer emphasises are something other than the first two. There is an epistolary exchange, there are comments on other writers, and there are lectures. Most have been published in journals. Therefore, it is possible that the reader may have come across some before.
At the outset, a full disclaimer: I am a fan of Amitav Ghosh’s writing, both fiction and non-fiction. The extent of his research and understanding, coupled with his fluid and evocative style of writing, makes him