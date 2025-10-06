Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Winning with AI: It's not AI, but users of AI, who'll take your job

Winning with AI: It's not AI, but users of AI, who'll take your job

The authors' calm and confident approach makes AI seem less monstrous than it is made out to be

Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy
premium

Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy
by Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine
Published by Juggernaut
312 pages ₹499
  If all the hype about artificial intelligence (AI) is giving you sleepless nights because you feel clueless and unprepared, pick up a copy of Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine’s book Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy. Written for beginners, it covers the basics so quickly and effortlessly that you might wonder why it took you so long to get started. It also helps readers wrap their head around jargon such as machine learning, natural language processing, large language models, computer
Topics : Artificial intelligence Book Reviews Technology layoff Skill development
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon