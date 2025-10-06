Winning with AI: It's not AI, but users of AI, who'll take your job

Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy

by Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine

Published by Juggernaut

312 pages ₹499

If all the hype about artificial intelligence (AI) is giving you sleepless nights because you feel clueless and unprepared, pick up a copy of Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine’s book Winning with AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy. Written for beginners, it covers the basics so quickly and effortlessly that you might wonder why it took you so long to get started. It also helps readers wrap their head around jargon such as machine learning, natural language processing, large language models, computer