World wars in Retailville

Clash: Amazon vs Walmart

Author: Nirmalya Kumar

Publisher: Penguin Business

Pages: 238

Price: Rs 799

The foundation of Clash is an account of how the journey of the world’s largest retail company, Walmart, was disrupted by e-commerce behemoth Amazon. Through the pages of this book, Nirmalya Kumar captures the deep rivalry between the two most successful American retailers and also how they have impacted the entire retail landscape. Making the best of his personal experiences through consulting assignments for retailers and brand manufacturers as well as his research and teaching stints, the author has been able to put together a work