Explained: What is Jane Street and why Sebi barred it from markets?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has temporarily barred global proprietary trading firm Jane Street from accessing the domestic equities market. The ban will stay until the US firm returns alleged unlawful gains of Rs 4,840 crore. Here’s an explainer on the market maker:

What is Jane Street?

Founded in 2000 by a team of traders and technologists in New York, Jane Street is a global proprietary trading firm. It employs more than 2,600 people across five offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, and trades in 45 countries.

How big is Jane Street?

In 2024, it