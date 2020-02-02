JUST IN
Budget 2020: Abolition of DDT may broaden capital market investor base
A big positive in this Budget is tax exemptions: PGIM India Mutual Fund CEO

Abolishing DDT will attract investments, said Ajit Menon, CEO of PGIM India Mutual Fund

There were expectations the government would announce significant measures. However, we should bear in mind that such measures can be announced outside the Budget as and when required, like we saw in September 2019, with the corporate tax rate cut. A big positive in this Budget is tax exemptions given to sovereign wealth funds. Also, abolishing DDT will attract investments

Ajit Menon

Menon is CEO of PGIM India Mutual Fund .
Sun, February 02 2020. 23:48 IST

