Ananth Kumar, Sumitra to hold two all-party pre-Budget meetings on Sunday

Two all-party meetings will be held on Sunday, ahead of the Session of Parliament which is due to start on Monday, sources said on Saturday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister has called for an all-party meeting at 4.00 p.m., and Speaker will hold a meeting at 7.30 p.m, which will be followed by dinner, sources said.

The Session will start on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses. This will be Kovind's first address to a joint sitting of Parliament since he took over as the President.

The Union will be tabled on February 1. The session will go into a break on February 9.

The second phase of the Budget Session will start on March 5 and conclude on April 6.

The session is likely to see important bills, including one for the commission for backward classes and another on Triple Talaq.

While The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was stuck in the Rajya Sabha after getting passed in the Lok Sabha, the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, which proposes constitutional status for the OBC Commission, could not be passed in the Lok Sabha. The had tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha with an amendment alternative to the amendment made by the Rajya Sabha.