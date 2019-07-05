Author Kanika Dhillon's take on the best and worst things in Budget 2019

What is the best thing about the Budget?

What the Budget says on the subjects of women empowerment and water conservation is promising in my opinion. I think that the ambition of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ is great. But at the same time, it will also require massive effort to accomplish.

And the worst?

The fact that the taxes have gone up is perhaps a negative aspect of this Budget.

Will it help the economy and create jobs?

The reforms to kick-start foreign direct investment across different sectors is welcome news, too. It is also commendable that the government has renewed its focus on entrepreneurship. It is my view that a combination of both will help boost the economy and create more jobs.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be…

There should be more provisions for the armed forces. I truly believe they are risking their lives everyday for our safety. So, more attention certainly needs to be paid to their welfare. I would also reduce the surcharges.